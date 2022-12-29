‘Possible search, recovery operation was thankfully a search, rescue’

–MARAD says, commends coast guards for saving boat captain, crew members stranded at sea

THE Ministry of Public Works’ Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has commended ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard for rescuing a captain and his crew who were stranded at sea while en route from Trinidad to Guyana.

According to a press release from MARAD, on Christmas Day, at approximately 21:00 hours, a Guyana-registered vessel, LADY SHAZEEDA, sank off the coast of Pomeroon, while returning to Guyana from Trinidad.

After several hours overboard in the life-raft, six crew members were rescued by the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard. Several hours later, the seventh crew member was also rescued by the GDF Coast Guard.

“What could have been a search and recovery operation was thankfully a successful search and rescue,” MARAD said.

The diligence of engineer, Christopher Williams, to correctly don his life jacket is credited for his survival. He drifted away from the other six crew members who were able to get into the ship’s life raft.

For approximately 19 hours, Williams’ life vest allowed him to stay afloat until he was rescued by members of the Coast Guard on Monday, December 26, 2022.

“This is a practical demonstration that life jackets save lives. MARAD thus takes this opportunity to encourage members of the public traveling on the waterways to always wear a life jacket snugly secured onto their body,” the release stated.

The Maritime Administration Department said it intends to continue its nationwide campaign of reiterating the importance of correctly wearing a life jacket.

“The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to thank everyone involved in the search and rescue operation for their swift action, especially the GDF Coast Guard and the fishermen, and extends wishes for a speedy recovery to the crew members of LADY SHAZEEDA,” the department said.