Over 20,000 house lots distributed in two years

THE year 2022 was an “excellent year” for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) as the target of 10,000 house lots distribution was surpassed this year, pushing the total number of allocations over 20,000 in two years.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves said thousands of new homeowners were taken to their allocations so they could commence building their new homes, adding that hundreds of residents have been taken to their new homes which were built through partnership with the private sector.

Greaves, at the time, was speaking during the contract signing for a multimillion-dollar partnership to boost the transparency and efficiency of the construction and planning permits application process.

He made these comments in the presence of Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, and Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues.

Greaves said his agency is aware of complaints about road networks in existing schemes, but assured residents that this would no longer be a complaint by the end of April 2023.

He also said President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision for building a massive new city along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway will see major progress in 2023.

Currently, hundreds of housing units are being constructed across Regions Three, Four, Six and 10, targeting low and moderate-income families, as well as young professionals.

Some $12.4 billion was allocated for the housing sector, which was utilised to develop housing units as well as the necessary road systems and other infrastructure to support these expansions.