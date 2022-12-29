Loans successfully processed, house lot applications filed

–as Joint Services ranks benefit from housing initiative at Camp Ayanganna

OVER 600 Joint Service ranks benefited from various services that took them one step closer to home ownership, when the Ministry of Housing and local banks collaborated to host a housing initiative at Camp Ayanganna.

This is in keeping with a commitment made by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority staff and four commercial banks extended their services to members of the Joint Services.

The banks that offered their services included Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry Ltd. (GBTI), Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Citizens Bank Guyana Inc., and the New Building Society Ltd.

This exercise saw ranks being pre-qualified for loans for home construction while others who have been allocated house lots can register for steel and cement assistance.

The Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, who welcomed the initiative, noted that ensuring the welfare of ranks is paramount.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, stated that the exercise is a part of the government meeting the needs of its people, especially those in service.

He further underscored the value of homeownership in an individual’s life as it creates a sense of security, comfort and pride.

Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves, was also serving members of the disciplined forces at the event.

Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali, said his government’s intention is to invest heavily in ranks’ professional and educational development, insisting that there are better days ahead for men and women in uniform.

“For me, the most important thing about you young people is not only the service you give today, but you must be in a position in life to continue to give service, and so, investment in your education is the most critical thing for us,” the President told ranks earlier this month at the annual soldiers’ day celebrations at Base Camp Kanuku, Lethem.

He also urged them to take full advantage of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

President Ali said his intention is for soldiers registered in the programme to become community tutors. He also indicated his intention to have ranks more involved in the ‘Men on Mission’ initiative.

In underscoring the importance of a modern military, President Ali also revealed his intention to widen further the military’s role in the overall development of Guyana.

“This is why we are paying particular attention to the wider role of the military in the overall development in our country…We want to expand this, our Medical Corps must have a way in which they integrate their work with the rest of the community, looking at social issues, building cohesiveness, removing social ills from our society,” he said.

Joint Service ranks can access as much as $6M (low-income) or $8M (low, middle income) with payback interest rates of between four and 4.5 per cent, respectively.