Housing Ministry surpasses 20,000 house lots distribution target for 2022
Greaves

THE year 2022 was an “excellent year” for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) as the target of 20,000 house lots distribution has been surpassed, according to CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves.

The CEO said thousands of new homeowners were taken to their allocations so they can commence building their new homes, adding that hundreds of residents have been taken to their new homes which were built through partnership with the private sector.

Greaves at the time was speaking during the contract signing for a multi-million dollar partnership to boost the transparency and efficiency of the construction and planning permits application process. He made these comments in the presence of Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, and Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry Susan Rodrigues.

Greaves said his agency is aware of complaints about road networks in existing schemes. He assured that that would no longer be a complaint by the end of April 2023. He also said President Irfaan Ali’s vision for building a massive new city on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway will see major progress in 2023.

