Cuba stands at the pinnacle of selflessness, sacrifice

–President Ali hails nation’s ‘massive contributions’ to Guyana’s development’

–unveils commemorative stamps to honour 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali praised the valued connection between Guyana and Cuba at a reception honouring the 50th Anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries on Thursday evening at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

President Ali highlighted that Cuba has made “massive contributions” to the development of Guyana, especially in the health sector through the training of thousands of healthcare workers.

He said that when selflessness and sacrifice are reflected, Cuba stands at the pinnacle. This, the President said, is a testament to the people of Cuba being committed to the causes of humanity, uplifting lives and making the world a better place.

“Today, as we celebrate 50 years of strong friendship, on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana I wish the President, Government and people of Cuba the best of health, prosperity and success,” Dr. Ali said.

A commemorative stamp to mark the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations was also unveiled.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; other Ministers of the Government; the Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Socorro and members of the diplomatic community were also at the event.

Guyana and Cuba established diplomatic relations on December 8, 1972.

It was reported that as of 2021, a total of 1,149 Guyanese have graduated after studying in Cuba in the field of medicine and scores have benefitted from scholarships as the two countries mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations tomorrow.

This is according to the President of the Guyana-Cuba Solidarity Movement (GCSM) Halim Khan.

Guyana established diplomatic relations with Cuba on December 8, 1972, after becoming independent from the United Kingdom.

Khan said that Cuba had provided collaboration and professional training to over 50,000 students in 70 countries and had brigades of medical professionals there.

He related that hundreds of thousands of Cubans had fulfilled international missions in different sectors like education, construction and health with its “Army of White Coats” that contributed to saving lives daily and helping to elevate the quality of life and expectancy around the world.

“Guyana and Cuba share a close, cordial relationship characterised by friendship, fruitful exchanges, political and economic solidarity and tangible programmes of co-operation particularly in the fields of education, culture and health,” Khan said.