Sustainable economic development, enhanced trade

–among plethora of initiatives discussed as Guyana, EU reaffirm commitments to partnerships in key areas

THE eighth round of the Guyana-European Union (EU) Political Dialogue in the framework of the ACP-EU Cotonou Partnership Agreement took place on December 12, 2022, at Ramphal House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The delegations were headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana, Hugh Todd and the Ambassador of the European Union to Guyana Rene van Nes.

The Political Dialogue allows for the exchange of information, and fosters mutual understanding in a wide array of topics, including political, economic, trade, and development.

According to a press release from the ministry, the two sides engaged in constructive, wide-ranging and frank discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Discussions centered around several issues of common interest to both parties, such as the war in Ukraine, the human rights situation on both sides, climate change, food security, citizen security and cooperation in multilateral fora.

The two sides also assessed relations between the EU and the Latin America and Caribbean region, and looked forward to the EU-Latin America and the Caribbean Summit to be held in 2023.

Both sides acknowledged that during 50 years of cooperation celebrated this year, the relationship has developed and evolved very positively.

The relationship between Guyana and the EU is based on shared values and common objectives, such as promoting a rules-based international order with strong multilateral organisations.

“Both sides stressed their full commitment to engage in a political partnership promoting sustainable economic development, deepening of trade relations, the fight against climate change, environmental conservation and inclusive, people-centered development. Noting that Guyana and the EU have shared values, the two sides agreed that the time is opportune to explore new frontiers in their relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The EU confirmed its commitment to continue its cooperation activities with Guyana in the framework of a new Multiannual Indicative Programme for the period 2021-2027.

The programme defines forest partnerships as the priority area, and will support Guyana’s long-term vision for a ‘green’ transition. In addition, technical assistance is available in areas of mutual concern, such as good governance, eco-tourism, public finance management, fostering business investment and health.

“The EU will remain a loyal supporter of civil society. A new modality will aim at mobilising public and private sector investments in Guyana. Promoting investments is part of the 300 billion Euro initiative, Global Gateway, which aims at connecting Europe to the world via investments and partnerships on digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research,” the ministry related.

The EU congratulated Guyana on its long-term vision for a ‘green’ transition, for being a pioneer in signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the EU on a Forest Partnership, as well as for the recent historic carbon credit sale, and the signature of the Voluntary Partnership Agreements with the EU on Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade at COP15 in Montreal.

The European Union also acknowledged the ongoing electoral reform in Guyana, and reiterated its commitment to supporting the electoral reform process as a follow-up to the Election Observation Mission in 2020 and its recommendations. The Guyanese side reiterated its commitment to democracy, good governance, the rule of law and human rights.

Minister Todd spoke of the government’s holistic approach to development, noting that though the oil-and-gas industry is rapidly developing, equal attention is being given to other sectors of the economy to ensure diversification and productivity.

He also spoke of the wide-ranging actions that the government is taking to create an environment conducive to sustainable and inclusive development. These include guarantees of freedom of expression, equal opportunity and non-discrimination.

Minister Todd also emphasised the need for small, developing countries like Guyana that have a number of inherent vulnerabilities, including vulnerability to climate change, to be fairly assessed when making decisions about economic support and cooperation.

The Guyana side also raised the issue of Schengen visa access for Guyanese, and the two sides agreed to continue working together to address the challenges that are currently being experienced.