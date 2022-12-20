Flood-affected Mocha residents to benefit from improved drainage

–other interventions on the cards for communities as floodwaters start to recede

A SERIES of much-needed drainage works will soon commence at Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD), to mitigate the effects of flooding.

This is according to Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who on Monday met with several farmers and residents in the area.

Torrential rainfall over the last few days resulted in flooding in sections of the farming areas in Mocha and other communities along the EBD corridor.

Farmers in the area related to Minister Mustapha that the continuous rainfall has left farms inundated and severely damaged. Some residents also complained that ongoing infrastructural works aback of the community also resulted in the accumulation of water in some areas.

In response to the farmers, Mustapha said a team of engineers attached to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Ministry of Housing and Water will visit the affected areas to conduct assessments to further determine the most effective means of addressing the flooding.

“The residents are saying that some of the housing development that is taking place is causing some of the back-ups. So, our engineers will be visiting all the areas to see what we have to do to reduce flooding,” Mustapha said.

He added: “Our engineers along with engineers from the Ministry of Housing are here and they will be visiting all of the affected areas to see what is needed to address the flooding issues. Before the end of the day, the engineers should complete their preliminary report so that we can move forward with implementing appropriate measures to bring relief to those affected.

“We already have a machine in the area, working. When the report is complete, we’ll be able to say what short-term and other measures can be put in place to deal with this situation.”

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC)’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Patrice Wishart, on Monday confirmed that floodwaters have started to recede in several communities along the EBD corridor.

Further, Wishart noted that a team will be mobilized to provide relief to the residents who were affected.

“A change in the weather pattern along the East Bank corridor has caused some flood impacts; however the water is receding as we speak and we are in the process of distributing relief supplies to persons living in that area.”

On Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture through the NDIA installed a new pump at the Peter’s Hall sluice. The pump will complement the sluice to assist with draining the flooded areas.

Earlier this month, Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service had cautioned that the upcoming rainy season, December-January, will not be favourable, with ‘wetter’ than usual weather conditions.

Persons in low-lying, riverine, and flood-prone areas were advised to take the necessary precautions against flooding, as over-topping is likely from above-normal high tides.

Persons are also urged to report floods, damage to sea defences, overtopping and landslides to the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS) by telephone: 226-1027, 226-1117, 600-7500 (Whatsapp) 604-9929.