Gov’t condemns ‘totally erroneous’ statement from IDPADA-G at global forum

FOLLOWING public questions asked of the bizarre spending practices of the International Decade for People of African Descent – Guyana (IDPADA-G), which received hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars over a four-year period, the government has now had to condemn statements made by that body’s Chief Executive Officer Olive Sampson at a recent forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement of condemnation, Takuba Lodge last week said: “The Government of Guyana expresses its grave concern over totally erroneous and misleading statements made during the second meeting of the first session of the Permanent Forum on Peoples of African Descent in Geneva on December 5, 2022.

“Those statements made by Ms. Olive Sampson, Chief Executive Officer of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana, claims discrimination by the Government of Guyana against people of African descent, and their marginalisation from significant economic opportunities. The Government of Guyana refutes the contents of Ms. Sampson’s statements in their totality; statements which must be condemned and that can only serve to incite hatred, intolerance and mistrust in our society – defeating the very purpose of the Forum.”

According to the ministry, it is appropriate to retrace the genesis of this forum and the consistent support which the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration has given to the efforts of the international community to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

At the World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance convened in Durban, South Africa over the period August 31 to September 8, 2001, Guyana was there among 170 countries, and contributed to the adoption of the historic Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

Guyana is on record as having stated at the Conference that: “The Government of Guyana stands firmly against [the practices of racial incitement, hatred, bigotry, prejudice and injustice], and hopes that out of this conference will come a clear set of concrete recommendations in keeping with the objectives of the Conference as set out in General Assembly resolution 52/111 to preserve the principles of equality and non-discrimination as central pillars of our modern civilization.

“Given that most of our countries enjoy a rich tradition of cultural and racial diversity, we must seek to make these qualities a virtue instead of a vice, and a source of strength instead of weakness. Accordingly, we must find ways and means to reinforce the many strands that make up the fabric of our society.

“Like the United Nations, we have sought to put in place legislation that offers all citizens equal protection from racial discrimination. We realise, of course, that legislation alone will not deter racism and xenophobia. These are evils that must not be tolerated, and, therefore, must be eradicated. Intolerant beliefs and practices are learnt, and it is therefore by learning also that their irrationality is understood and condemned. Only through an extensive process of education can a change be brought about. We need, therefore, to conceive and implement educational strategies which promote a deeper awareness of the negative impact which these deplorable practices have on us, both as individuals and societies.” (Sept 3, 2001, Durban, South Africa).

In a review of the implementation and follow up to the Durban Declaration and Plan of Action, the United Nations General Assembly adopted, on August 2, 2021, a resolution to establish the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent. Guyana joined in the unanimous adoption of this resolution.

The Permanent Forum was established as a consultative mechanism for people of African descent and other relevant stakeholders as a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent.

One of the principal mandates of the forum is to contribute to the full political, economic and social inclusion of people of African descent in the societies in which they live as equal citizens without discrimination of any kind, and contribute to ensuring equal enjoyment of all human rights.

The Permanent Forum is also to be open to the participation of other non-governmental organisations, including grass-roots and community-based organizations whose aims and purposes are in conformity with the spirit, purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“It must be recalled here that the Durban Declaration affirms that “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance constitute a negation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

It was further stated: “The inclusive policies being undertaken by the Government of Guyana speak for themselves and can be proven. It is unfortunate that at such a significant forum, Ms. Sampson chose to export the divisive policies of her organization, and to demonstrate the narrow racist bias that continues to cloud the judgement of its members.”

The Durban Declaration affirms that “all peoples and individuals constitute one human family, rich in diversity.”

“This Government will vigorously continue to promote unity in diversity, and pursue its One Guyana vision to ensure that every citizen is accorded a dignified existence, and with due respect for their rights and with equality before the law,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed.