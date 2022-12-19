‘Amazonia Sandals’ part of President’s big plans for tourism sector

WITH extensive transformation taking place in Guyana’s tourism and hospitality sector, President Dr. Irfaam Ali said that the government is eyeing novel, profit-making ventures that will sustainably exploit Guyana’s natural beauty, and capitalise on new partnerships.

The President made this statement while delivering the feature address at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)’s Annual Awards presentation and Gala held recently at the Marriott Hotel in down-town, Kingston.

As he spoke on the growing industry, he noted that the government is currently in the planning phases for a new hospitality training institute which will cost some US$11 million, and with eight new hotels under construction, that will mean some 1,300 new rooms being added to the burgeoning tourism and hospitality sector.

Noting that novel products are crucial to any sector, President Ali said that while people hear of resorts like Sandals, with its blue waters and white beaches being promoted by other Caribbean countries, Guyana, too, has something unique to offer; and that tourism product is poised to become a massive income-earner.

“We have something to offer, too; we have blue waters, white sands, black water, white silica sands and the greatest eco-tourism product to complement it… Just imagine, the first Amazonia Sandals in the world!”

Sandals is an internationally-recognised luxury hotel and resort chain, and the Head of State believes that Guyana’s ecotourism product could be perfect for a novel Sandals resort.

As such, he urged those present at the event that evening to come together and move ahead with such a project. And already, he believes that the elements needed for this venture exist right in Linden and the wider Hilly, Sand and Clay-belt region of the Upper Demerara-Berbice zone, officially referred to as Region 10.

Moreover, the President said that this idea is no lofty ambition, but one that could be well-exploited when direct flights between Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK) start next year. According to him, the UK is the largest market for Guyana’s eco-tourism, and this venture would surely entice British travellers.

“This is no joke! This is impactful transformation! One of us can’t do it; but if 400 of us come together, we can do it! 400 of you in the private sector knock on the government’s door and say we want to do this; tell us what we have to do! Let us build this together, because it has to be done by 2030; it must be done!” President Ali said.

Aside from this venture, the President reminded all that Guyana will be hosting the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the next three years, while many new and exciting tourism products are being launched. This is part of his government’s efforts at pushing entertainment in Guyana.

“We are looking to make Guyana the premier entertainment capital in the Caribbean,” he said.

Late last year, President Ali said that with the level of visibility that the oil-and-gas sector has brought to the country, this will be used to make tourism and other sectors competitive.

He added that Guyana has a quality tourism product which is sustainable, long-lasting and impactful.

At the time, he’d indicated that marketing Guyana as a tourism destination is not just the responsibility of the government, as the mere thought of what that portends should imbue a sense of pride and patriotism within all Guyanese.