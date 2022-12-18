P&P Insurance Brokers donates $1.8M to 12 organisations

P&P Insurance Brokers Limited, on Thursday last, made its annual Christmas donations to 12 organisations. The company has been making donations to several organisations over the past 16 years to assist them in their humanitarian relief work.

In brief remarks, Executive Director of P&P, Mr. Vikash Panday, said that when the idea was conceived about 16 years ago, it was with 10 organisations at $100,000 per organisation making it a $1,000,000 donation.

A few years ago, the number of organisations was increased to 12 with each receiving $125,000, thus making the total $1,500,000.

“This year we are increasing the donation to each organisation to $150,000 making the total, $1,800,000,” a press release from the entity noted.

In addition to the increase in the value of the donations, P&P made donations of personal hygiene items to each organisation.

As a further addition, the staff of P&P joined in and out of their own funds, they made donations of toys to each orphanage. Mr. Panday said he was very pleased that the staff on their own initiative joined in on the program of reaching out to the community.

Mr. Panday took the opportunity to commend the organisations for the work they do and to wish all of them the very best for the holiday season.

In response, representatives of the various organisations thanked Mr. Panday and P&P Insurance for their continued generosity and support over the years and reciprocated Mr. Panday’s good wishes for the holiday season.

The organisations that have benefitted from the donations are: Bless the Children Home; Canaan Children Home; Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre; Uncle Eddie’s Home; Friends of the Archer’s Home; The Dharam Shala; St. Ann’s Orphanage; Cheshire Homes Guyana; Hauraruni Girls Home; Tina Insanally Foundation; Bal Nivas Shelter and Joshua House Children Centre.