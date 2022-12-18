APNU+AFC’s non-participation in RoPA consultations ‘ironic, sad’

–PSC Chairman says, expresses full support for reforms

CHAIRMAN of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Paul Cheong, has said that it was “sad and ironic” that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) failed to contribute meaningfully during consultations on the amendments to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA).

Cheong, in an invited comment to the Sunday Chronicle, said that the consultations which lasted for over a year produced much-needed reforms that position Guyana to benefit from transparent and fair electoral processes, going forward.

The APNU+AFC coalition failed to contribute meaningfully to the process despite the bold claims of a “bloated” electoral list, allegations of corruption and fraud, and the continuous claims of concern for Guyana’s democracy and voters’ rights.

The changes to the RoPA were made in order to protect Guyana’s democracy as well as to eliminate fraud in the voting process, authorities said.

The 63-page Bill, which was first read in the National Assembly in November 2022, was passed on December 6. The major objective of the revisions to the electoral laws were to examine the entire procedure—from registration to the declaration of results—to ensure that each step is transparent and just.

The modified act specifically stipulates that electoral District Number Three will be split into three sub-districts; District Number Four into four, and district Number Six into three.

A Supernumerary Returning Officer, who will carry out the responsibilities of the former returning officer for the entire district, will serve these sub-districts.

As a result, ballots, Statements of Poll, and ballot boxes will be transported to a location overseen by this Supernumerary Officer, who will now oversee the tabulation that a Returning Officer would have conducted under the same conditions.

Due to this, there will now be three exercises for Districts Three and Six, four for District Four, and only one massive tabulation exercise for the entire district.

In addition, election results will be made available to the public in 24 hours for the first time at the upcoming Local Government Elections.

Cheong said numerous stakeholders were consulted on the reforms, including private-sector bodies.

The PSC Chairman said the changes were long overdue, given that many Guyanese had seen the blunders made during the protracted 2020 General and Regional Elections.

According to Cheong, the private sector “fully supports” the reforms and is pleased that there will be repercussions for anyone who attempts to undermine Guyana’s democracy.

“Law, order and democracy are key principles in any good society,” he said.

“Even though a state should not identify itself with its government, an effective government is one of the most essential components of a state. To put it simple [sic], owing to its actions,[the] Opposition does not want a “better system,” Cheong concluded.