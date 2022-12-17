News Archives
Central Bank releases upgraded $5,000 note
Currency

AS part of its commitment to the continuous upgrade of the Guyana currency notes, the Bank of Guyana will issue with effect from Tuesday, December 20, 2022, an upgraded $5,000 currency note.

This upgraded currency note keeps most of the elements of the previous note, but with three significant changes to the front and back of the note:

1. The removal of the DualTrackTM thread from the back of the note and also the Holographic Stripe at the front of the note.

2. The addition of a 5mm wide PulsarTM colour shifting thread at the front of the note. The colour on this thread shifts from gold to green with dynamic movement.

3. A SPARK® Live Truspin feature around a Jaguar is placed at the front of the note which, when tilted, shifts from gold to green. Also, a double circle surrounding the Jaguar moves.
This new $5,000 currency note will circulate alongside the existing note of the same denomination.

Staff Reporter

