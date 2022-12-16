Hinterland scholarship students produce 88% CSEC, 94.7% CAPE pass rates

HINTERLAND students who completed their secondary, technical and tertiary education under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ Hinterland Scholarship Programme have graduated and could now pursue their dreams.

The annual graduation ceremony was held at the Umana Yana, Kingston, where students received their certificates and medals for outstanding performances.

Students who wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in 2022 recorded an 88 per cent pass rate, while Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students recorded a 94.7 per cent pass rate.

Some $2 million was invested in the CSEC and CAPE examinations for 2022.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, in her address commended the students for completing their studies despite the challenges that had confronted them.

“Our ministry is very thankful that you have stayed the course, that you have made us proud, made your parents proud, you made your community proud. I know that it is never easy to spend five years from home.

“We will seek to ensure that all the batches that come after you, will see incremental changes and improvement in our programmes,” the minister said.

She implored the younger generation to aim for a higher pass rate and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education for all.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, in his remarks, said the PPP/C administration is committed to providing the “best” education for all Guyanese students.

“Whichever path you choose, I ask that you use the academic knowledge and skills you have acquired throughout the hinterland scholarship programme to advance the development of yourself and your country,” he implored the graduates.

Senior Social Worker Christopher Sookdeo said: “These investments have seen great results with 61 students who sat the CSEC examination, graduating. Among these students, we have gathered 129 Grade ones, 223 Grade Twos and 143 Grade Threes.”

Currently, 684 students are benefitting from the scholarship programme countrywide. Conceptualised by the PPP/C government, the programme aims to bridge the education gap between hinterland and coastal students.

Permanent Secretary Ryan Toolsiram; Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Marti De Souza, and other officials and family members were present at the graduation ceremony. (DPI)