Over 700 children receive gifts at A&S Complex Christmas Tree light-up

THE Annual Christmas tree light-up at A&S complex, in Charity, Essequibo, returned in full force after a lull due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of Guyanese came out to the Charity waterfront for what has become an annual tradition in that community.

This year’s turnout was so large that the complex managers were caught off guard.

Haimwan Beharry, Operations Manager of A&S complex explained, “We had to bring out more toys since we had only catered for 400 children”.

He added that this was the largest crowd they had ever had.

Every year, children in the area are treated to gifts, sweets, carols and a Santa parade. This year, more than 700 children turned up for the event.

Several parents from the riverain communities in Pomeroon said they are thankful to the proprietor, Alfro Alphonso, for giving the toys to the children. The Alphonso group of companies, including A&S Complex , sponsors the annual event.