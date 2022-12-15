News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 700 children receive gifts at A&S Complex Christmas Tree light-up
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Christmas Tree and the crowd at A&S complex in Charity Essequibo
The Christmas Tree and the crowd at A&S complex in Charity Essequibo

THE Annual Christmas tree light-up at A&S complex, in Charity, Essequibo, returned in full force after a lull due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of Guyanese came out to the Charity waterfront for what has become an annual tradition in that community.

This year’s turnout was so large that the complex managers were caught off guard.

Haimwan Beharry, Operations Manager of A&S complex explained, “We had to bring out more toys since we had only catered for 400 children”.

The view of the event from the Charity Waterfront

He added that this was the largest crowd they had ever had.

Every year, children in the area are treated to gifts, sweets, carols and a Santa parade. This year, more than 700 children turned up for the event.

Several parents from the riverain communities in Pomeroon said they are thankful to the proprietor, Alfro Alphonso, for giving the toys to the children. The Alphonso group of companies, including A&S Complex , sponsors the annual event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.