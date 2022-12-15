Man confesses to killing, stuffing wife’s body in barrel

SURAJ Verasammy, also called “Radesh”, on Wednesday, confessed to the brutal killing of his reputed wife, whose lifeless body was found in a barrel that was floating in a trench at Belvedere, East Berbice, Corentyne.

Verasammy, of Hampshire Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Berbice High Court for the capital offence of murder.

However, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, which read that he murdered his reputed wife, 24-year-old Deveika Narinedatt, called “Vanessa” on April 9, 2020.

The state’s case was presented by prosecutor Nafeeza Baig.

The matter has been adjourned until next month for the presentation of a probation report and sentencing.

According to investigators, on April 9, 2020, Verasammy and his reputed wife were having a heated argument during which the young woman expressed her desire to leave the relationship.

This caused Verasammy to have suicidal thoughts, but, after Narinedatt continued the argument, he, allegedly struck the woman to the head, knocking her unconscious. He continued to inflict blows to her face and the back of her head.

He then took a bed sheet and hung her in the house they shared at Hampshire, East Berbice, Corentyne.

He left the woman hanging for several hours then took one of two blue barrels in the yard and stuffed her remains into it. He then rolled the barrel out of the yard into a nearby trench.

On April 11, 2020, the body of Narinedatt was discovered partially submerged in a small trench at R & S Street in Belvedere, East Berbice, Corentyne, after it began to smell.

A neighbour, who went to investigate, noticed a foot dangling from the barrel and he raised an alarm. The police were summoned.

The next day, Verasammy was found hiding under the Canje Bridge, at the Dharam Shala, where he took shelter.

Cause of death was given as asphyxiation due to compound neck injuries and blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

The couple had moved into the area about five months prior to the murder and neighbours noted that they had frequent arguments.