Salary increases key to retaining ‘critical’ Guyanese talent

–US Ambassador says in commending the government’s recent initiatives to improve income of public sector workers

UNITED States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, on Tuesday, praised the government for its recent increases in salaries for public sector workers.

During her remarks at the signing ceremony for the 300-megawatt Wales gas-to-power plant, the ambassador expressed congratulations to the Government of Guyana for increasing wages for the health sector workers and public servants recently, noting that such a move is key to preventing brain drain.

She added: “We know very well that Guyanese are smart, capable professionals who need to be paid fairly for their work and steps like the one you took… are key to retaining critical talent to aid with this rapid economic transformation.”

On Monday, President Ali announced massive salary increases for healthcare workers amounting to more than $1.5 billion in annualised disposable income for over 5,000 workers. As part of the salary scale adjustment, several categories of doctors, nurses and allied health staff received increases.

Meanwhile, in late November, the President announced some $1 billion more in salaries for over 8,000 workers in the disciplined services. These increases in the salary scales will benefit ranks at various levels in the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force.

Additionally, in November, as part of the government’s commitment and dedication to public sector workers, it was announced that there will be an across-the-board eight per cent retroactive salary increase.