Over 300 Moraikobai residents treated by Chinese Medical Brigade
Resident of Moraikobai, Region Five, being screened before seeing a Chinese Medical Brigade specialist, on Sunday, when free medical services were provided
Resident of Moraikobai, Region Five, being screened before seeing a Chinese Medical Brigade specialist, on Sunday, when free medical services were provided

MORAIKOBAI, Region Five, was ‘served’ by the eighteenth Chinese Medical Brigade on Sunday, when six specialists offered free medical services at the regional clinic.

The medical team included medical officials from the departments of general internal medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology and Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

The medical team also distributed free health leaflets on diabetes, hypertension and AIDS prevention and provided free blood glucose, blood pressure and B-scan ultrasonography examination services to the villagers.

The Chinese doctors gave each patient a complete physical examination, answered questions, and provided medication and treatment.

Some patients with neck, shoulder and back pain were treated with traditional Chinese medicine osteopath and cupping by Dr Li Ming, an acupuncturist from China.

“The pain relief was remarkable and the Guyanese were amazed by the miraculous effects of traditional Chinese medicine,” Dr. Li Ming noted.

The Chinese medical team treated nearly 300 patients from 11:00 hours to 14:00 hours and were warmly welcomed and praised by locals.

According to the Captain of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, Dr Chu, in the New Year, the medical team will provide more free health services in remote and poor areas to help more Guyanese.

The Chinese medical teams, over the years, have combined the efforts and expertise of more than 160 Chinese medical experts.

“Guyanese have benefitted from the expertise of professionals in specialised areas such as: acupuncture, anaesthetics, gynaecology, nephrology, oncology, ophthalmology, pathology, radiology, urology, obstetrics, paediatrics, general surgery, plastic surgery and osteopathy,” Dr. Chu underscored.

Staff Reporter

