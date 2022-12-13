News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Legal community mourns death of state attorney found in parked vehicle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
State Counsel Asasha Ramzan
State Counsel Asasha Ramzan

GUYANA’S legal community was shaken today by the tragic news of the death of State Counsel Asasha Ramzan, whose body was found with bullet wounds in a parked vehicle at Canal No. 1, West Demerara. Ramzan was found alongside her boyfriend, Peter Charles, who was also dead with gunshot wounds to his body.

Ramzan worked in the Attorney General’s Chambers. AG Anil Nandlall, SC released a statement to his official Facebook page on behalf of his ministry. The statement said:

The Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Legal Affairs is deeply saddened by the passing of Ms. Asasha Ramzan, who was employed as State Counsel from October 2020 to date.

Having completed her Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Ms. Ramzan was called to the Guyana Bar in November 2020. She joined the Litigation Department of the Attorney General’s Chambers and distinguished herself as a confident, hardworking, able, and driven attorney-at-law. Ms. Ramzan brought the highest levels of professionalism and proficiency to every matter in which she was involved, and was concerned especially about the plight of the ordinary Guyanese.
Ms. Ramzan was actively involved in numerous public outreach programmes, including assisting with the land regularization programme of the Ministry. She often accompanied the Honourable Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP in his public and community outreaches, as part of her demonstrable commitment to assist the ordinary Guyanese.
Ms. Ramzan also worked closely with the General Register Office (GRO), providing legal advice on a ready basis to the Registrar on a variety of legal matters.
Asasha will be remembered by her colleagues as energetic, focused and ambitious in all of her professional pursuits.
Her dedication to her work is a hallmark of her tenure at the Chambers, for which she stands recognised. These character traits equally applied to the vigour with which she spearheaded cultural activities within the Ministry, including Mashramani, Phagwah, Divali and Eid, Easter and Christmas celebrations.
Ms. Ramzan was a former student of Annandale Secondary School and the University of Guyana. The Honourable Attorney General and all the staff of the Ministry extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Asasha Ramzan.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.