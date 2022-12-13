Legal community mourns death of state attorney found in parked vehicle

GUYANA’S legal community was shaken today by the tragic news of the death of State Counsel Asasha Ramzan, whose body was found with bullet wounds in a parked vehicle at Canal No. 1, West Demerara. Ramzan was found alongside her boyfriend, Peter Charles, who was also dead with gunshot wounds to his body.

Ramzan worked in the Attorney General’s Chambers. AG Anil Nandlall, SC released a statement to his official Facebook page on behalf of his ministry. The statement said:

“The Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Legal Affairs is deeply saddened by the passing of Ms. Asasha Ramzan, who was employed as State Counsel from October 2020 to date.

Having completed her Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Ms. Ramzan was called to the Guyana Bar in November 2020. She joined the Litigation Department of the Attorney General’s Chambers and distinguished herself as a confident, hardworking, able, and driven attorney-at-law. Ms. Ramzan brought the highest levels of professionalism and proficiency to every matter in which she was involved, and was concerned especially about the plight of the ordinary Guyanese. Ms. Ramzan was actively involved in numerous public outreach programmes, including assisting with the land regularization programme of the Ministry. She often accompanied the Honourable Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP in his public and community outreaches, as part of her demonstrable commitment to assist the ordinary Guyanese.

Ms. Ramzan also worked closely with the General Register Office (GRO), providing legal advice on a ready basis to the Registrar on a variety of legal matters.

Asasha will be remembered by her colleagues as energetic, focused and ambitious in all of her professional pursuits. Her dedication to her work is a hallmark of her tenure at the Chambers, for which she stands recognised. These character traits equally applied to the vigour with which she spearheaded cultural activities within the Ministry, including Mashramani, Phagwah, Divali and Eid, Easter and Christmas celebrations.