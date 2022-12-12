UG honours some of Guyana’s finest

– Musician, scientist, cricketer and philanthropist get honorary doctorates

FOUR distinguished Guyanese were awarded honorary doctorates from the University of Guyana (UG) during the institution’s 56th convocation ceremony hosted on Friday and Saturday at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown.

The Guyanese honoured are: musician, Dave Martins; scientist, Vidia Roopchand; cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd; and philanthropist, Ameena Gafoor. Each individual was conferred with a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the university.

In his feature address on Saturday, musician Dave Martins opted to uplift the recipients, encouraging them to let their gift speak for itself. The beloved local musician, who hails from the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), has distinguished himself in Guyana’s local arts sector and he encouraged others in the sector to diligently refine their skills and talents.

Scientist Vidia Roopchand, who was born in Guyana and works as a Principal Research Scientist at US COVID vaccine maker Pfizer, received recognition for his outstanding contributions to the field of science.

In addition to thanking everyone who had a part in his remarkable work and the development of the man he is now, he also emphasised how UG graduates have achieved great success both locally and internationally, because of their incredible talents.

Cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd, who delivered the commencement speech, said that the honorary doctorate conferred upon him represents one of the greatest achievements in his life. Sir Clive played in 110 test matches and 87 one-day internationals, and ended his career with a test average of 46 and an ODI average of 39.

Finally, philanthropist and cultural activist Ameena Gafoor’s outstanding work has placed her on a prestigious bench of accomplished Guyanese honorees. She was conferred with her doctorate in absentia.

.The honorees’ joined about 3,000 students from Faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Education and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and the School of Entrepreneurship who were conferred with degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Paloma Mohamed-Martin described the 56th Convocation as “fully historic.”

Honorary doctorates are awarded in accordance with the University of Guyana’s legislation, which give the university the legal right to award honorary degrees and other distinctions. All degrees and other distinctions awarded in this manner are, however, subject to any regulations the university may make in relation to them.

Moreover, the Academic Board has the authority to recommend to the council whether to grant any individual an Honorary Fellowship, an Honorary Degree, or the title of Professor Emeritus. All prior vetting processes have resulted in the current proposal’s success.