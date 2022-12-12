Guyana’s policy framework focused on improving people’s lives

– Finance Minister says

SENIOR Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, on Saturday affirmed the government’s commitment to improving people’s lives by ensuring that the country’s national policy framework is focused on achieving the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Finance Minister, while speaking at a panel discussion for the recently held Human Rights Expo which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, said the government was keenly focused on improving people’s lives in all aspects.

Dr Singh stated, “I wish to reiterate that our government is firmly and unwaveringly committed to all of our obligations under the declaration on human rights and we are firmly committed to achieving all of the goals and targets.”

He added that everything that is being set in Guyana’s national policy framework is aimed at moving the country closer to achieving the targets and goals.

The SDGs are 17 global goals crafted to promote people’s well-being, secure global peace and guarantee a prosperous future for all. And Dr Singh said such efforts are being implemented in a number of sectors across the country.

One example of this, he noted, is the heavy investment in agriculture to further achieve food security while also helping with the elimination of world hunger. In fact, Dr Singh said that the country’s food-security agenda is fully aligned with the zero-hunger objective which is the second SDG.

Another example of Guyana’s commitment, he said, is the significant investment made in developing Guyana’s healthcare sector. This directly aligns with SDG Three, which is the promotion of good health and well-being.

One investment that manifests the government’s focus in this regard, the Finance Minister said, is the recently approved US$97 million loan for the building of four telemedicine centres in hinterland regions.

“I can speak for hours articulating all of the things that we are doing in the public healthcare space to promote good health and well-being in the context of SDG 3,” Dr Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister went on to add that there have also been major investments in the education sector in line with SDG Four, which speaks to ensuring that people have access to equitable, quality and inclusive education.

In this quest, he added that the World Bank has been a critical partner as it has supported investments in secondary education with the construction of schools, improving access and quality of education.

Dr Singh told those gathered that the government will continue to invest in various areas in order to achieve the 17 SDGs set out by the UN.