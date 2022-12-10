GDF buses, Coast Guard and MARAD assist thousands stranded in speedboat strike

By Trina Williams

ON Friday, the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge faced an uproar as thousands of passengers were left stranded when water taxi operators initiated a strike.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard partnered with a number of agencies as part of a collective effort spearheaded by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to mitigate the traffic congestion as a result of the striking Vreed-en-Hoop/ Stabroek speedboat operators.

The Coast Guard deployed six vessels to the effort which were effective in preventing chaos as hundreds of citizens from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) flooded the stellings on both sides of the Demerara River early Friday morning, but were unable to access the expected speed boats for transportation via the Demerara River.

The collective effort and measures put in place by the GDF and MARAD, along with Essequibo speedboat operators and other private boat operatives was sufficient and effective in bringing the desired relief.

The GDF had also deployed a number of its buses to assist in the effort to help those stranded from as early as 6 a.m get where they were going.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn promptly assessed the situation at the Stabroek Market wharf, and committed to additional support available to commuters if it were needed.

Enraged boat operators are demanding a fare increase despite the government’s objections. While many operators stood firm with their colleagues and suspended their services, others took the government’s side and were willing to continue working for the approved fare.

Just two days ago, MARAD issued a notice saying that there is no increase in the fare for the Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop speedboat route.

MARAD issued the notice after receiving several reports that some operators were requesting more than the approved fare of $100 for this service.

The notice further warned that boat operators found guilty of demanding increased fares will face disciplinary action.

Passengers were also encouraged to report any boat operator who had raised their fare.

Passengers have labelled the call for an increase in the approved fare as outrageous and unfair, and while boat operators are alleged to have enforced the agreed $100 fare for years, passengers have objected to this statement. Many have complained about the fare being doubled on Sundays for the Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop crossing. They further assert that the boat operators would often become embroiled in heated arguments with passengers who protested this unreasonable demand.

In a press release on Friday, MARAD informed commuters between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop that the GDF has added six buses to help transport people across the Demerara River, via the Demerara Harbour Bridge from 14:00 to 20:00.

Anyone interested in travelling on an army bus was requested to gather at the Ashmins Building at the corner of High and Hadfield Streets Georgetown.

All support service vehicles were operated free of cost for December 9, 2022. These services were offered to commuters in response to the strike action taken by the water taxi operators as a consequence of MARAD’S decision not to increase the fares.

MARAD also emphasised that the fare for the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop crossing remains one hundred dollars.

ON THE SCENE

Amid the commotion and upheaval caused by the abrupt strike, Guyana Chronicle was on the scene to speak to the affected passengers and the boat operators on strike.

Many were labelling it as mere assistance to their impoverished livelihood, while others were saying that boats are becoming expensive to upkeep. The responses and anger were sharp.

Lalbachan Babulal, Vice-President of the Speedboat Association told this publication that he sees the strike as necessary. Lalabachan, along with several other boat operators said that as the cost of living increases, they face pressure to provide for their families, labelling the approved fare as insufficient.

On the other hand, passengers felt a rush of comfort and reassurance that the government did not abandon them, but rendered assistance during the water taxis strike.

Passengers called it a relief despite the chaotic start. Not only was the transportation provided by the respective agencies efficient and reliable, but also it did not put a burden on their pockets as it was free of cost.

Bibi Shahida, a resident from Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, said she was delighted that transportation was provided by the government, as she and others would have been left stranded since the boat operators refused to work.

Additionally, Malrick Morris from Stanleytown expressed dissatisfaction with the unexpected strike, inconveniencing him and thousands of other passengers. Malrick stated that he had to wait over two hours for transportation at the stelling because of the strike.