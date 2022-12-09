Litterbug nabbed at Middle Road

DIRECTOR of Solid Waste Management at the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Walter Narine has said that quick action by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday resulted in a litterbug being nabbed while trying to conduct the insanitary act at Middle Road, La Penitence.

According to details shared by Narine on his Facebook page, the offender was caught dumping drainage waste and garbage.

Reports are that he was charged for littering, and placed on $20,000 bail. The offender is set to appear before the Magistrate Court on December 13.