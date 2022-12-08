Home ownership within reach for 700 Region Three residents

–among them is mother with health complications who had her house lot fees waived

A MOTHER of two who is medically unfit to work and receives public assistance had the fees attached to her house lot waived by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Wednesday at the housing drive in Leonora, Region Three, where approximately 700 residents were allocated house lots at the Stewartville and Meten-Meer-Zorg housing schemes.

Ms Diane Udit got emotional after Minister Croal waived the fees attached to her house lot.

Ms. Udit had a right temporal brain mass that was surgically removed during a procedure in Trinidad three years ago. She endured hearing loss in her right ear, blurred vision, headaches, dizziness and loss of bladder control as a result of the illness and is being treated for Post-Surgical Right Temporal Cystic Mass and a C5-C6 Disc Bulge.

She was allocated a house lot at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Housing Scheme. The new land owner lauded the work of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister Croal for being a caring government and providing her with another start at a brighter future.

She praised the Head Master for the West Demerara Secondary School, “Sir Harry,” for assisting her throughout the process, although she is incapable of working and lives off public assistance.

“This is for my two girls to further their studies and become somebody and elevate themselves in life. Education is the key to success,” she said, while noting that her faith in God has given her the strength and sustenance to persevere.

Meanwhile, Region Three had over 14,000 application backlogs when the new government took office in 2020. This exercise aims to satisfy regional housing needs and will add to Region Three’s more than 4,000 lots allocated at previous housing drives.

In his address, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal told the gathering at the Leonora Track and Field facility that Region Three has the highest demand for housing and the requisition of lands to establish housing development remains critical and time-consuming to meet the demand.

He told the applicants that the physical identification will happen in the new year as upgrades continue within the region of existing and new housing schemes.

Further, Minister Croal explained that the construction of housing units in partnership with banks will see 124 units under construction and will be completed by the end of January 2023; and the construction of another 100 will begin in a few weeks.

“On a more macro level, I am pleased that the legislation for the Single Window System has been laid and will be passed in Parliament. This clears the way for the establishment of a more centralized facility which will serve as a one stop shop for all aspects of residential, commercial and industrial constriction,” Minister Croal noted.

He explained that the new system will be more efficient since everything can be done in one place. “This is really a giant leap forward for our country as we move towards making our system and process more modern.”

The Housing Minister added that at the end of 2022, the ministry expects to complete at least 20,000 allocations.

“The reduction of interest rates for loans and access to more affordable mortgages are no doubt driving these activities,” he added.

Also in attendance were the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves, as well as Vice-Chairman of Region Three, Omesh Satyanand.