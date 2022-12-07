Guyana reaffirms support for Regional Security Service

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali underscored Guyana’s belief in, and unwavering support for, regional integration during a Regional Security Service (RSS) breakfast meeting on Tuesday at Ilaro Court, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Head of State made those remarks after handing over the document of ascension to the Chair of the Ministerial Council of the RSS, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

“Guyana has always been, and continues to be, a regional player— we believe strongly in the region. Even before this morning, we have demonstrated our full trust and confidence in the RSS,” Dr. Ali said.

He related that Guyana’s decision to join the regional body is closely linked to its policies and developmental strategies.

“I assure you that you can depend on our full support and the region can depend on us on being an active partner for development,” Dr. Ali said.

President Ali was also praised by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley and the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves for joining the regional organisation and for his unwavering support towards regional integration.