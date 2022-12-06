New UGSS President promises better life for students

–exchange programmes, revival of extra-curricular activities among plans

By Trina Williams

NEWLY-elected President of the University of Guyana Student’s Society (UGSS), Shaquawn Gill has crafted a plan of action which includes the resuscitation of extra-curricular activities and student exchange programmes with regional universities.

Gill, who was among three persons vying for the post, recently told the Guyana Chronicle that his mission is to ensure the university produces well-rounded students.

“The main intention and motivation are to ensure that we have the well-rounded students that we should have, and we should be placing into society,” the 20-year-old said.

The young man has taken on the responsibility of tackling the troubling issues affecting students, while completing his Bachelor of Communication Studies degree.

During the interview with this publication, Gill discussed his plans to better the lives of UG students.

He is all about servant leadership, which was his main slogan during his campaign run. He said “committed to serve” is the mantra that he and his team want to live by.

Students want their voices to be heard, and have someone who puts their best interests first, and this is what Gill and his colleagues plan on doing. This servant leadership style will focus on the well-being of the entire student population.

Gill has no plans to follow the traditional leadership, which generally involves the hoarding and exercise of power by the one at the “top of the pyramid”.

He explained that he has taken note of the manner in which the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many of the university’s activities. However, he believes that the world is currently at a stage where there is some return to normalcy. He hopes to capitalise on this and revive some of the things that were put of pause as a result of the pandemic, and at the same time introduce students to new things.

PLAN OF ACTION

The UGSS president has created a plan of action, and he is confident that it has tremendous benefits for all students.

First on his list is the resuscitation of the extra-curricular activities, which were abandoned because of the pandemic.

According to him, there are numerous clubs on campus that have gone dormant, including the environmental club and the biology club.

He believes that these clubs ought to be more active and involve a larger number of students.

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” is a proverb that means without time off from work, and he noted that this can make a person become both bored and boring.

Gill added that not much attention is placed on students’ mental health and how excessive studying without any outlet to relieve pent up stress can be detrimental.

It is for this reason that he believes extracurricular activities are essential for students. He explained that it will allow them to learn about themselves and their interests. Character development, academic achievement, social development, and community involvement are just some of the benefits of extracurricular activities, he said.

Moreover, Gill plans to conduct some investigation into the decline of UG student’s mental state, and what can be done to fix this issue.

He also said that UGSS is attempting to establish strong linkages with other Caribbean regional universities, such as the University of the West Indies.

From this, he hopes that students can take part in engagements such as student exchanges, university competitions and exhibitions, where they can exhibit their skills, talents, and abilities. He said that students can also be introduced to different cultural events and programmes.

The student exchange programmes will provide students with an opportunity to study in a different country and environment, while experiencing the rich history and culture of the host country.

While the new UGSS has not been formally installed, Gill is confident that this will occur by the end of the week, as he is eager to get started since there is much to be done.

Gill and the rest of the elected members have already convened, and have discussed student concerns, and how to put strategic plans into action.

He said that among the things on the to do list is the creation of an online platform or website so that students can access up-to-date information about what the society’s executive is doing for them.

The executive is also looking to implement a mechanism within that operating system, where students can file complaints.

With that being said, Gill states that the approach to these concerns will be methodically. “I think it is time that a strategic approach is taken to the resolution of a lot of issues,” he said.

Gill said that the aforementioned system, will be called the Student Complaint Operating System (SCOS).

He acknowledged that he has heard some of the many complaints about the exorbitant fees and he pledged that the UGSS will find ways to address this concern.