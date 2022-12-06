News Archives
GDF concludes drivers, construction courses
(Seated) Senior GDF officers with one of the two groups that completed the capacity-enhancing skills course
THIRTY-NINE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks are now equipped with capacity-enhancing skills following their successful completion of Grade Three ¾ Ton Drivers Course and the Grade Three Construction Course.

According to GDF, twenty-eight completed the Grade Three ¾ Ton Drivers Course, and 11 completed the Grade Three Construction Course.

The courses commenced on Monday, August 15, 2022, and Monday, June 20, 2022 respectively. They concluded on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The Grade Three ¾ Ton Drivers Course is designed to produce a driver capable of driving a 3/4 Ton Vehicle in all operational conditions by day or night.

Meanwhile, the Grade Three Construction Course is designed to produce an apprentice with the knowledge and skills necessary to function efficiently and effectively as a Grade 111 Construction apprentice at the unit level.

Lance Corporal (LCPL) Nicholas Denny was adjudged the Best Graduating Student of the driver course, LCPL Keefe Barlow copped the Runner-Up spot and Corporal Clifford Garraway earned the Most Improved Student prize.

The Best Graduating Student of the construction course was Private Clifton Johnney, while Orlando Lowenfield copped Runner-up Graduating Student.

