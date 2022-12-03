News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
More love, less hate
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
front2

-President Ali says at launch of ‘One Guyana’ Christmas Village

By Cindy Parkinson

AS the feeling of nostalgia filled the air on Friday evening at the launch on the ‘One Guyana’ Christmas Village, President Dr. Irfaan Ali reminded Guyanese that they are part of “one family” and ought to live in love and unity.

“Tonight, it is not about a feature address. Tonight, it is about us coming together once more as one family, a big Guyanese family, celebrating who we are, celebrating what we stand for, promoting what we stand for, supporting each other,” he said, as the hundreds before him listened attentively.

He informed the gathering that there was a common trend in all the performances and that was “love and togetherness.”

President Ali with children at the ‘One Guyana’ Christmas Village (Elvin Croker photos)

The launch was held on Main Street near the Bank of Guyana and featured a spectacular display of Guyanese talent.

In his powerful message, President Ali reiterated that the season of Christmas is a reminder that people in Guyana have the ability to love, care for, and give to each other.

Dr. Ali asked that all Guyanese use the season as an opportunity to renew themselves and their spirits, to be good human beings, to be kind to each other and not allow anyone to fill their hearts with negativity.

“Those who love must love more and those who hate must learn to love,” said President Ali.

Edon Singh during his performance

President Ali expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who helped make the event a success.

The President invited all Guyanese to walk the entire avenue which stretches to Lamaha Street as different sections were prepared for different types of enjoyment.

According to the President, some sections are prepared for families and children and there will be a fun park for one week where all Guyanese can come together and look at the different Christmas movies that will be shown.

Meanwhile, the quality of performances that the Guyanese artistes displayed left many in astonishment.

One performer in particular moved many persons to tears. At the end of his performance, Edon Singh received a standing ovation.

The differently-abled Charity resident did a rendition of “Mercy Walk In.”

The First Family

“I chose that song because when I was a little boy, I was about to give up, but then I heard someone sing it and it inspired me to never give up, and never quite because of it, I know that Jesus cares for me and died for me,” Edon told the Guyana Chronicle.

“I got my strength from God and I know that there are more kids in the world like me and I want to inspire them to never give up,” he added.

The brave young man also took the opportunity to thank the President Ali, for inviting him to perform at the event.

The First Lady, Arya Ali, and the nation’s First Son Zayd , along with Prime Minister (Ret’d), Brigadier Mark Phillips and his wife Mignon Bowen-Phillips; the Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., other ministers and dignitaries were also in attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.