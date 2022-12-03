More love, less hate

-President Ali says at launch of ‘One Guyana’ Christmas Village

By Cindy Parkinson

AS the feeling of nostalgia filled the air on Friday evening at the launch on the ‘One Guyana’ Christmas Village, President Dr. Irfaan Ali reminded Guyanese that they are part of “one family” and ought to live in love and unity.

“Tonight, it is not about a feature address. Tonight, it is about us coming together once more as one family, a big Guyanese family, celebrating who we are, celebrating what we stand for, promoting what we stand for, supporting each other,” he said, as the hundreds before him listened attentively.

He informed the gathering that there was a common trend in all the performances and that was “love and togetherness.”

The launch was held on Main Street near the Bank of Guyana and featured a spectacular display of Guyanese talent.

In his powerful message, President Ali reiterated that the season of Christmas is a reminder that people in Guyana have the ability to love, care for, and give to each other.

Dr. Ali asked that all Guyanese use the season as an opportunity to renew themselves and their spirits, to be good human beings, to be kind to each other and not allow anyone to fill their hearts with negativity.

“Those who love must love more and those who hate must learn to love,” said President Ali.

President Ali expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who helped make the event a success.

The President invited all Guyanese to walk the entire avenue which stretches to Lamaha Street as different sections were prepared for different types of enjoyment.

According to the President, some sections are prepared for families and children and there will be a fun park for one week where all Guyanese can come together and look at the different Christmas movies that will be shown.

Meanwhile, the quality of performances that the Guyanese artistes displayed left many in astonishment.

One performer in particular moved many persons to tears. At the end of his performance, Edon Singh received a standing ovation.

The differently-abled Charity resident did a rendition of “Mercy Walk In.”

“I chose that song because when I was a little boy, I was about to give up, but then I heard someone sing it and it inspired me to never give up, and never quite because of it, I know that Jesus cares for me and died for me,” Edon told the Guyana Chronicle.

“I got my strength from God and I know that there are more kids in the world like me and I want to inspire them to never give up,” he added.

The brave young man also took the opportunity to thank the President Ali, for inviting him to perform at the event.

The First Lady, Arya Ali, and the nation’s First Son Zayd , along with Prime Minister (Ret’d), Brigadier Mark Phillips and his wife Mignon Bowen-Phillips; the Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., other ministers and dignitaries were also in attendance.