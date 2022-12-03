GECOM’s Enrique Livan’s deceptive moves included switching laptops – CoI hears

THOUGH he was quick and slick, then Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) employee Enrique Livan was stopped short in his tracks by those who kept a keen eye on the tabulation and verification processes as attempts were made to steal the 2020 elections.

The story of Livan and his role in the botched attempt to hijack the General and Regional Elections of March 2020 were highlighted again on Thursday before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI).

This time, GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj presented videos of events shortly after Livan left the tabulation room at the Ashmin’s Building. These and other videos were accepted into evidence as Gunraj appeared before the CoI for the second consecutive day.

Those who have been following the hearings of the CoI may recall that several witnesses spoke about Livan’s actions.

He was the GECOM employee who left the tabulation room armed with a laptop and flash drive after claiming he was tired.

One of the videos presented to the commission captured what transpired soon after the incident. The police were called in and many persons were seen in the presence of Livan explaining what had occurred to a police officer.

Accusations were made about Livan’s conduct and he tried to defend himself.

Party agents were heard telling the police that they asked Livan to leave the computer in the tabulation room in the sight of everyone; but he refused.

Then presidential candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lennox Shuman, reported that he was having trouble verifying that the laptop with which Livan returned was the same laptop he picked up when leaving the tabulation room.

But a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) representative, identified by Gunraj as Anesha Mohamed, was more definitive in her report to the police. Mohammed spoke with certainty that a switch had occurred. She told the police that she had taken a photo of Livan before he decided to leave the tabulation room.

Mohammed presented that photo to the police officer showing him that the black laptop captured in that photo was branded, “Dell.” But the laptop with which Livan returned was an Acer. The computers were the same colour and indeed looked similar, but were branded differently.

Despite the photo, Livan maintained that it was the same computer. He affirmed that he was not guilty of any misconduct and left the tabulation room only because he was tired.

Persons were heard shouting in response, “but we have pictures, why are you lying?”

Gunraj was asked whether GECOM commissioners ever launched an inquiry into Livan’s conduct. He responded in the negative.

CoI hearings continue on Monday.