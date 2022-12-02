Over US$112M from sale of carbon credits to go to Amerindian communities

VICE-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Friday, announced that roughly US$112 million from the sale of carbon credits will go towards Amerindian communities.

As announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Guyana stands to earn US$750 million from the sale of its carbon credits to Hess Corporation.

It was announced that the multi-year agreement with Hess is for 37.5 million REDD+ jurisdictional carbon credits.

These credits will be included in the REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard 2.0 register maintained by ART (Architecture for REDD+ Transactions) and will undergo independent verification.

The government had committed to set aside 15 percent of all revenues earned from forest conservation for Amerindians and forest-dependent communities in Guyana.