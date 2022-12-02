Israeli company to develop US$15M hydroponic project in Guyana

THE government, through the Mistry of Agriculture, on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Israeli company, KARLICO INC., for the development of a massive hydroponic production system project in Guyana.

According to a press release from the Agriculture Ministry, last October, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said that the government was in talks with Israeli investors, who have expressed an interest in developing a large-scale hydroponic project.

With climate change having a great impact on traditional agricultural practices, hydroponics, and other forms of smart agriculture are becoming more prominent within farming communities across the country.

Minister Mustapha said the Israelis were among several investors who expressed an interest in setting up hydroponic systems in Guyana. He also indicated that the hydroponic project will be integrated into the current shade house project that is ongoing on the East Coast of Demerara.

KARLIGO INC.’s team of local and international experts is said to specialise in the development, financing, construction, and management of agricultural and agri-tech projects.

With an estimated investment of US$15,750,000, the project will involve a three-phase hydroponic production system based on nutrient film techniques and soilless production systems.

Those systems will be designed for the production of fresh herbs, lettuce, and other leafy vegetables as well as other high-value crops.

The first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed three months after the necessary groundworks are completed, will see the company setting up a 2,000 square meters state-of-the-art hydroponic system which will include a cold room, packaging facility, harvesting equipment, irrigation controllers, fertiliser mixers, water recycling system, and emergency water storage among other things.

Phase two will see the construction and installation of an advanced greenhouse system while phase three will involve the construction of a regional distribution centre, where a variety of agricultural and food products will be collected, processed, packaged, and delivered to both local and international markets, meeting all of the necessary U.S.D.A and European Food Safety Authority standards and regulations.

Since being elected to office in 2020, the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government has signalled its intention to work with other CARICOM Member States to lower the regional food-import bill.

In a bid to reduce the $2.6 billion import bill for cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli, last March, President Ali launched the Youth Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship programme.

And to date, approximately 54 shade houses have been constructed for the cultivation of those high-value crops.