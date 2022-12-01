Works progress on business centre for people living with disabilities

AFTER the sod was turned in August for the state-of-the-art Business Centre for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), construction is quickly progressing.

First Lady Arya Ali on Thursday, through her official Facebook page shared snapshots of the ongoing works. The business centre is an initiative of Mrs Ali.

The centre will feature five workstations for the production of goods, a retail space, a boardroom, a therapy room, a cafeteria and washroom facilities.

The aim of the commercial space is to provide persons living with disabilities with a space to market goods produced by them. In August, the First Lady had said that the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) was approached to monitor and regulate the production coming from the facility, so that the “Made in Guyana” certification could be applied.

That seal of standard would open the products to be marketed locally, regionally, and internationally.