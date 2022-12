THE Guyana Chronicle is saddened to learn of the death of former Editor-in-Chief (ag) Chamanlall Naipaul.

Notice of his death was shared by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) which confirmed with Mr Naipaul’s relatives.

Mr Naipaul worked with the newspaper from the early 1990s until 2015. During 2014, he functioned as the Sunday Editor. He also performed the role of Acting Editor-in-Chief in 2015.