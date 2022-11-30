News Archives
Local Government Ministry ‘weeding out’ corruption ahead of LGE
Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall
–Minister Dharamlall says

AUDITS have been conducted, and persons dismissed following multiple reports of financial infractions at Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities across the country.

The move comes ahead of the March 2023 Local Government Elections (LGEs) to allow for the strengthening of local democracies and improved financial management at the local level.
Local Government and Regional Development Minister Nigel Dharamlall disclosed this during an interview on the sidelines of a recent event.

“We are committed to ensuring that we continue to work with NDCs and municipalities to provide training and development, capacity building and institutional support to all 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities, just so that there can be better administration,” he said.

The minister noted that while some infractions were as a result of procedures not being followed, others came about due to persons simply being ‘plain corrupt’.

Hence, he said the ministry had supported recommendations from the Local Government Commission to dismiss overseers, town clerks, and treasurers due to evidence of corruption.

Further, Minister Dharamlall said those cases requiring criminal prosecutions are underway.

“So, as we move forward, we will continue to work towards strengthening the work of local democratic organs, and the staff should find a friend in me, in making sure that they manage well, and an enemy in me if they are corrupt,” the minister asserted. (DPI)

