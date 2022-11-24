News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tourism Minister urges public to only use approved tour operators
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond
Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

TWO tragic incidents involving tourists have prompted Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, to urge persons to only use approved tour operators.

The minister, in a statement issued on Wednesday, emphasised that persons should ensure that their tours and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

A list of approved operators can be found on the ministry’s website (mintic.gov.gy/approved-tour-operators) and the Guyana Tourism Authority’s Facebook page.

“Tours that are unregulated and not approved by the Authority many times do not have the necessary safety systems and protocols in place,” she said.

Minister Walrond added that following the unfortunate events at Orinduik in October which resulted in the death of Gladstone Haynes, and more recently, the report of a missing person in the Rupununi, “the government commenced a search inquiry into these tragic incidents, in which the operations of all stakeholders, including the relevant authorities, will be examined.”

While no information was provided about the missing Rupununi traveller, a source told the Guyana Chronicle that the unidentified man was a tourist who was on a fishing trip, and was reportedly using an unlicensed tour operator.

Haynes, a New York Police Department (NYPD) veteran officer, disappeared while swimming at Orinduik Falls in the North Pakaraimas. His body was discovered three days later.

According to the minister, a key feature of the review of the tragic incidents will be a December 13 consultation with tour operators and related regulatory agencies. The aim is to develop Standard Operating Procedures and emergency measures for all tours.

“Pending the completion of the review, I urge the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, the Private Sector Commission and other private sector bodies to join our call for persons to only use operators and facilities that are approved by the GTA,” Minister Walrond said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.