No word from Glenn Lall on investor after 10+ weeks

PUBLISHER of the KAIETEUR News, Glenn Lall, is yet to apologise to Guyana for failing to uphold his half of a three-week commitment to find an investor who will produce power for Guyana at a cost of US5 cents per kilowatt hour.

In an interview with Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on September 13, 2022, Lall claimed: “The cost to produce electricity in today’s world is about [US] three cents,” but the Vice-President challenged him to find an investor who would produce at a much higher figure of five US cents instead, after pointing out how unrealistic Lall’s estimate is.

If Lall didn’t succeed in finding the investor within three weeks, he promised to apologise publicly for deceiving the country.

The Vice-President began: “So, at five cents per kilowatt hour delivered to the government and if three weeks go by and you can’t get this company,” but Lall interrupted before he could finish, stating, “I will apologise to the nation.”

Later, he consented to have his apology broadcast on his radio station and published in his publications.

After 10 weeks, the publisher of the Kaieteur News, who calls himself an “oil and gas expert” despite having no professional qualifications in the subject, has not even indicated that he is looking for a company to supply Guyana with power at a cost of US5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Additionally, he has not yet offered an apology for misleading the country.