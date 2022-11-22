Local artistes cash in

–earnings doubled for ‘One Guyana’ show

–more investments coming for entertainment industry, President Ali says

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday announced that the Government of Guyana will double the earnings made by local artistes who participated in the One Guyana Concert during this year’s Cricket Carnival held here in Guyana.

At a meeting with local artistes at State House, the President said that the government will continue to make the needed investments to further propel and develop the entertainment industry.

“We had 89 local artistes on the One Guyana stage; 89 local artistes. The cost of the production was borne completely by the government; we brought in the corporate sponsors to get them to sponsor tickets. Every single cent in revenue; $6.9 million went to those 89 artistes, ranging from between $100,000 to $300,000, as promised,” Dr. Ali said.

To supplement this sum, and to ensure that the artistes fully benefit, the President said that the government will provide the equivalent of $6.9 million.

President Ali also pointed out that the concert had an Online viewership of more than 100,000 persons.

According to the Head of State: “I want to say to you that we continue to be your partner in your own development; in the development of our culture, the development of your talents, and the promotion of ‘One Guyana’ as a destination that is not only diverse, by people and culture, but is rich in talent, and ready to explode on the international stage.”

GUYANESE PRIDE

President Ali also used the opportunity to express his delight at the development of local talent.

“I wanted to tell you today how very proud I am of Guyanese talent; our talent might still be raw and fresh in many ways, but we never, and will never lack the capacity and capability to make it on any stage. And I intend to invest in the talent that we have, to make it regional and global,” Dr. Ali said.

The President said the government has been able to build a product that brings economic prosperity and artistic and cultural development.

This forms part of the government’s continued efforts that will support and expand opportunities that will promote and invest in Guyana’s budding entertainment industry.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few local artistes who expressed gratitude and excitement at the current trajectory of Guyana’s entertainment sector, under the guidance of the PPP/C administration.

“This year has been exceptionally different; it was truly exciting and great,” Michelle “Big Red” King said.

Melissa Roberts, better known as “Vanilla”, said: “I like the fact that the President is supportive, and I’m looking forward to what he has in store.”

Well-known artiste, Roger Hinds also said: “So far, what he [the president] has done for the artistes, I think it is a great initiative.”

Another artiste, Seon King-Shakti Strings Band, related: “We have a lot of talent down here; we will just do our thing.”

Winston Cesar’s response was similar to that of his fellow artistes at the event, as he said: “I applaud the President; I think he’s very social. The support is necessary…”

In addition, Bunty Singh expressed happiness at the President’s announcement, noting: “It’s a great opportunity; we’re just happy about it.”

Minister of Culture Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson emphasised the importance of the government’s initiative led by President Ali.

“This is important because we want to see you succeed; the initiative to create the platform for the success of our artistes has been that of President Ali, who also instructed that revenue received from (Cricket Carnival One Guyana Concert) which is the largest crowd for any sole Guyanese event we have ever had in this country,” the minister said.

Further, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond told the artistes: “You have done Guyana proud, and you, our artistes are a compelling tourism product.”

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Kwame McCoy and other Government officials were also at the meeting.