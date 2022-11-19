News Archives
Olivia Cox is first female prison officer to become senior superintendent
Cox

–as nine senior prison officers receive new ranks

NINE senior officers of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) have been promoted to various ranks following approval from Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, after the Prison Directorate had recommended the promotions.

The four officers promoted to Senior Superintendent include Mark Smith, Olivia Cox, Deoraj Gyandat and Kofi David.
Further, Seon Charles, David Shepherd and Christine George have been elevated to superintendent of prisons.
The promotions also saw Maxine Mourant and Michelle Boyce moving to the rank of assistant superintendent of prisons.

Ms. George is the longest-serving member of the GPS with 34 years of service, while Ms Cox is the first female rank to achieve the rank of senior superintendent.
Meanwhile, Minister Benn, who delivered an address at the presentation of instruments to the promoted prison officers on Friday, said there is a need for more professionalism and empathy in Guyana’s prison system.

The newly promoted officers with Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot after being conferred with their new rank insignias

The minister congratulated the promoted officers and enjoined them to do their best, because “to whom much is given, much is expected.”
Further, the minister acknowledged the many challenges facing the prison system, while noting that it is the government’s responsibility to rehabilitate inmates and ensure that they are equipped to contribute to society upon their release.

Additionally, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot also congratulated all the promoted officers.
Elliot advised the newly promoted officers that a higher level of service, leadership and professionalism is now required.

