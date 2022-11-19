News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mohamed’s constructing multimillion-dollar six-storey complex with modern office spaces
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
An artist’s impression of the multimillion-dollar, six-storey complex
An artist’s impression of the multimillion-dollar, six-storey complex

TO satisfy the growing demand for modern office spaces, Mohamed’s Enterprise has embarked on a project to construct a multimillion-dollar, six-storey complex at Lamaha and Camp Streets.
According to a post on Team Mohamed’s Facebook page, construction of the building is moving apace, and is slated to be completed by the second half of 2023.

“Upon completion, the six-storey facility which is displayed in the artistic impression… will transform the landscape in that area. The building is being constructed to provide rented office space to cater for the high demand in the booming oil-and-gas sector,” Team Mohamed’s said.

Proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Azruddin Mohamed inspecting the ongoing works on the multimillion-dollar project at Camp and Lamaha Streets (Team Mohamed’s photos)

The building will be fully equipped with elevators and other amenities, while the ground floor of the building will be the designated parking area.
Proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Azruddin Mohamed, visited the construction site, and was updated on the progress of the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.