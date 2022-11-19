Mohamed’s constructing multimillion-dollar six-storey complex with modern office spaces

TO satisfy the growing demand for modern office spaces, Mohamed’s Enterprise has embarked on a project to construct a multimillion-dollar, six-storey complex at Lamaha and Camp Streets.

According to a post on Team Mohamed’s Facebook page, construction of the building is moving apace, and is slated to be completed by the second half of 2023.

“Upon completion, the six-storey facility which is displayed in the artistic impression… will transform the landscape in that area. The building is being constructed to provide rented office space to cater for the high demand in the booming oil-and-gas sector,” Team Mohamed’s said.

The building will be fully equipped with elevators and other amenities, while the ground floor of the building will be the designated parking area.

Proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Azruddin Mohamed, visited the construction site, and was updated on the progress of the project.