News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
UK faces biggest fall in living standards on record
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

THE UK faces its biggest drop in living standards on record, as the cost-of-living crisis eats into people’s wages.

The government’s forecaster said that disposable household incomes, when adjusted for rising prices, would dive by seven per cent in the next few years.

Living standards will not recover to the levels they were last year until 2027-28, it added.

It came as the Chancellor said the UK was already in recession, and set to shrink further next year.

However, Jeremy Hunt said his Autumn Statement, which unveiled £55 billion of tax rises and spending cuts, would lead to a “shallower downturn” with fewer jobs lost.

Energy and food bills have shot up due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, and are squeezing household budgets.

Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, is at a 41-year high, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warns it is dragging on the economy.

The forecaster said that overall, the UK economy was forecast to grow by 4.2 per cent this year.

But the OBR said it would shrink by 1.4 per cent next year, before rising by 1.3 per cent, 2.6 per cent, and 2.7 per cent in the following three years.

A recession is defined as when a country’s economy shrinks for two three-month periods, or quarters, in a row.

Typically, companies make less money, pay falls, and unemployment rises. This means the government receives less money in tax to use on public services. (BBC)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.