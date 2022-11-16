News Archives
World Cup fever!
Football

–Guyana Chronicle’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Souvenir Magazine Guide now available

THE 2022 FIFA World Cup is here! And to keep you abreast with what’s going down, the Guyana Chronicle has created a limited edition ‘”Souvenir Magazine Guide to one of the greatest sporting events on Earth.”

“This is going to be exceptional. This is going to be extraordinary. This is a World Cup that will not be short of records or excitement and drama,” Guyana Chronicle’s sports journalist, Allan LaRose said.

According to LaRose, the magazine contains 40 pages of solid statistics and facts on football. He added too that it adds to the 92-year legacy of information football brings.

“It’s a continuous evolution of the beautiful game, one that is considered the greatest show on earth because when it comes to football everybody is glued to the television sets,” LaRose said.

Some information found in the magazine are schedules of all the matches, previews of all the teams and games in the groups, and intriguing features, among many other attention-grabbing pieces.

LaRose said that the games will be held in Qatar, an oil rich country that has spent some $220 billion to be in a state of readiness for the over two million visitors who will be there for the tournament.

Advertising superviser, Calvin Roberts thanked LaRose for playing his part in making the publication a reality.

This classic Guyana Chronicle production is already going like hot cakes, and the public is advised to secure their copy available at any Guyana Chronicle vendor.

Staff Reporter

