No apology to wanted man Rickford Burke

–Teixeira says defamation claim ‘decidedly flimsy’

PARLIAMENTARY Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, has brushed aside a defamation claim for $500 million from overseas-based Guyanese, Rickford Burke, who is wanted locally by police for his alleged involvement in a massive extortion plot.

Describing the claim as “decidedly flimsy”, Teixeira, who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, through her lawyer, Sanjeev Datadin, stated that they will “firmly defend” any claim filed by Burke’s attorney, Eusi Anderson.

On November 7, Anderson, with instructions from his client, wrote to the minister demanding $500 million.

Burke claimed that the minister had defamed him in an article published by two media houses. He had also asked the minster to retract the defamatory statement and issue an apology.

However, Datadin in his letter of reply, stated that the minister will not issue an apology.

Additionally, the lawyer pointed out that there were several irregularities found in the letter including not listing Burke’s address, any form of professional employment, and reference to any education.

The letter of reply stated that this omission “is most unusual” and that “no assessment of character or reputation can be reasonably made in the absence of such information.”

Additionally, the minister’s lawyer said that he is unable to comment on the “defamatory” article claims made by Burke since none of the mentioned publications were attached to the letter.

“We are instructed to inform you that our client has not libeled or defamed Mr. Burke whether by a press statement or otherwise. Further, our instructions are to firmly defend a possible claim you may choose to pursue…

“We have been shown various posts by your client on his Facebook account which are characterised by outlandish claims, ad hominem attacks on public officials, wild and unsubstantiated allegations of racism and anti-social opinions,” the letter said.

Additionally, Datadin reminded Anderson that on September 29, police issued a wanted bulletin for Burke in relation to a criminal conspiracy.

He further said that from public information, there are several claims of defamation against Burke before the courts in Guyana.

Datadin asked Anderson if he is prepared to accept service of those claims on behalf of Burke since the other litigants are finding it difficult to find a fixed place of abode for him.

“We are obliged to note and to bring to your attention that the criminal conspiracy matter for which the police have issued a wanted bulletin apparently involves an element of extortion, that is, payment to persons associated with your client in return for a matter not being published in the press,” the letter said.

In this regard, Datadin claimed that the “preposterous” demand for a $500 million payment bears the hallmarks of such a venture, since the outlandish sum has no comparison to any award made for defamation in Guyana.

In fact, it exceeds any award by at least 95 per cent and is clearly a demand with no bearing to reality.

However, Minister Teixeira’s lawyer contended that given Burke’s record, pursuing this course of action wouldn’t be “hard-pressed to devalue” his reputation any further.

Nevertheless, Datadin invited Anderson to provide answers to the “irregularities” in his letter. He said that any response given will be shown to the judge hearing any claim filed in relation to the matters contained.

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for overseas-based Guyanese political activist, Rickford Burke, in relation to a case of extortion in which two reporters have already been charged.

Burke is wanted for “conspiracy to commit a felony to wit publication of defamatory libel in order to extort money.”

Burke was implicated by two reporters – Gary Eleazar and Alex Wayne – who were charged and released on bail.

He is also wanted for the excitement of hostility or ill-will on the grounds of race in violation of the Racial Hostility Act; sedition, use of a computer system to intimidate in violation of the Cyber Crime Act; seditious libel, inciting the provocation of the breach of peace, and inciting public terror.

Burke’s last known addresses are Brooklyn, New York and Bartica. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 225-6949, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.