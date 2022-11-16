Guyanese have great desire to live in harmony

–President Ali tells Christian leaders

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that in his travels throughout Guyana, he has seen a desire in ordinary Guyanese to live in peace and harmony, and to come together to advance growth and development.

The Head of State said that there is a small number of persons who continue to peddle racism and discrimination. To counter this, he pledges to continue working on dismantling every single chord of discrimination against Guyanese.

“What there is, is a great yearning to come together; a great enthusiasm and energy to come together. There is a great opportunity for us to fuse ourselves together; that is what the ordinary people want. There are, however, a select few out there who drive a narrative that is far different from reality,” Dr. Ali said.

During a meeting with dozens of Christian leaders (both locally-based and members of the diaspora), he highlighted that the Church is an important partner in achieving national unity, and dismantling the narrative of division.

The President said that under the banner of “One Guyana”, the country could truly be transformed.

He said that the government and the Church have interconnecting roles to play in the development of Guyana.

“I see the Church as fundamental to the development and advancement of our country,” Dr. Ali said.

The “One Guyana” initiative, according to President Ali, extends beyond healing and unity to ensuring that the well-being of every single individual is taken care of. This, he said, will allow all Guyanese to lead meaningful lives.

He said: “Today, I am very pleased to be here, and to say to you that this should be the beginning of a system of interaction and communication to create a pathway.”

The President also announced that religious leaders will be included in budget consultations and constitutional reform.

Pastor Ejaz Nabie said that the event’s aim was to discuss the President’s vision for “One Guyana” and unity, with a specific focus on the Church’s role in addressing racism, reconciliation, and nation building.

After a fruitful discussion, the religious leaders commended President Ali’s “One Guyana” initiative, while acknowledging the importance of today’s dialogue. They also pledged their collective commitment to do their part in promoting unity.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond were also at the meeting.