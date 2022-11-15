‘One-stop’ diabetes treatment centre to open by year-end

AS Guyana joined the rest of the world on Monday to observe World Diabetes Day, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the ministry’s partnership with the US-based Mount Sinai Hospital will see improved access to treatment for diabetes patients, as well as enhanced medical services and training.

Speaking during Monday’s COVID-19 update, the health minister said measures are being put in place to pilot a one-stop diabetic centre to enable persons to access all diabetes services at one location.

“We have already completed a building at Lusignan and we are putting in the equipment right now. So, before the year comes to an end, we should be able to initiate our first one-stop shop for diabetic patients,” Dr. Anthony said.

He added: “You would come there as a diabetic patient; you would be seen by a doctor and get specialised treatment from an endocrinologist. You can also get nutrition counselling. So, all the services would be grouped together so that when you come there, you can get those services. You wouldn’t have to go from one clinic to another to access those services. We believe that if this works as we anticipate it would, we would need to replicate it in other regions.”

Meanwhile, with regards to dialysis treatment, Minister Anthony emphasised the importance of preventative measures to ensure persons do not arrive at a point where that sort of treatment becomes necessary.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) recently said that a new dialysis centre was commissioned in Essequibo as part of the transformative agenda to expand health services.

Persons who undergo dialysis now have access to financial assistance to fund their treatment.

The government had set aside $180 million in Budget 2022 to alleviate the burden of expensive dialysis treatment for persons with chronic kidney disease.

Minister Anthony had announced in March that the initiative would provide $600,000 annually to dialysis patients.

He noted that even with several non-governmental organisations providing dialysis to patients and subsidising the cost, it remains a challenge, especially for persons receiving dialysis three times per week.