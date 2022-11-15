GGDMA points to increased activity in mining industry

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Andron Alphonso says there has been a spike in the number of people entering the mining industry, both foreign and local.

Alphonso was at the time speaking at the organisation’s recent Annual General Meeting, it’s 38th to date.

He said: “The number of persons entering the mining industry is on the rise; we have seen more new entrants, both foreign and local. The industry is continuing to grow, as is our membership.”

The meeting was the first large gathering of the Association since May 2022, when the members of the GGDMA met with Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, during which the Government announced several measures that assisted in the mining sector.

In reporting on the progress for the past year, Alphonso noted that through strong lobbying efforts and collaboration with the Government, the GGDMA has been able to unlock several benefits for miners, including tax incentives for the industry.

The executives requested a mandate of the GGDMA, and subsequently granted by the membership present, to allow for a review of the organisation’s original charter, and to propose necessary changes in keeping with the sector’s current needs.

Alphonso also outlined some significant objectives that the GGDMA will be focusing on in the coming year, such as: Renewal of the Investment Development Agreements (IDAs) for miners; improved infrastructure for the Mining Sector; opening up of new mining lands; allowance for miners to have the option to be paid up to 100 per cent of funds earned from gold sales in foreign currency; and the removal of restrictions on the age of ATVs, for which waivers can be garnered.

According to GGDMA Administrative Manager Avalon Jagnandan, the Association has launched an initiative to support miners in need of work grounds.

He added that several mining blocks would be made available to miners of all scales to access, and urged miners to visit the GGDMA Secretariat for details.

Members in attendance raised concerns about the increasing malaria cases in the interior, and called for more significant intervention and support from the Ministry of Health.

Members also urged the GGDMA to continue to lobby the government for new roads; the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing roads, bridges and airstrips; to examine a reduction in late fees charged by the GGMC; to seek additional funding for Mercury-Free Mining Technology; and to engage with banks and suppliers for better financial terms for the industry.