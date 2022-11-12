New telecommunications provider to test service at Rockstone

AS it prepares to offer connectivity to the hinterland, GREEN Gibraltar Incorporated, will be hosting a demonstration of its service capabilities at Rockstone Village on November 18.

The aim is to demonstrate how connectivity advances the community in four key areas: medical, education, tourism/commerce and well-being, a release from the company said.

In 2019, two companies, MHM Holdings, Inc. and Green Gibraltar, Inc. led by Guyanese entrepreneurs, resolved to improve the cellular service in the country. As a result, a formal application was submitted in response to the Telecom Liberalisation act.

The release said that after more than two years of “hard work and sound investments,” the companies assembled an industry leading team of financial and technical partners. The granting of the licence was the first step on the journey of realising this vision.

Green Gibraltar Inc., MHM Holdings, Inc., and their partners understand the desire of Guyana’s citizens and businesses to have an option to connect with the world in a professional and cost-effective manner.

With the approval and issuance of the licence, efforts were focused on the steps necessary to commence operations.

“Green Gibraltar is grateful to the Government of Guyana and is eager to receive additional spectrum in order to fully implement operations,” the release said.

It added that the unit is completely self-contained and solar powered with battery backup. It is able to transmit fixed wireless access signals to the surrounding areas.

When additional spectrum is issued, a cellular signal can also be broadcasted. The unit has been specifically designed for the environment and climate of Guyana.

“This is the first step of many in creating connectivity not only to the Hinterland but all of Guyana. We are proud of our partners and associates and all the work that has gone into the upcoming event. I believe in this country, I believe in our people, and for far too long we have had to play second fiddle. The time is now for us to connect Guyana to the future,” one of Green Gibraltar’s directors, Jai “Don” Singh, was quoted as saying.

Additionally, fellow director, David Mahmalji said: “My early days in Guyana were in the Rupununi in the 90s. This experience in the hinterland has shaped my desire to provide modern services to these great people.”

The release noted that the government has made connectivity in the hinterland a key issue.

“Green Gibraltar, Inc. is proud to provide this test unit and believes it can be a key component in providing connectivity to underserved populations,” it added.

Green Gibraltar, Inc, a company that is 100 per cent Guyanese-owned, is in its final planning stages of its roll out of service to Guyana’s citizens.