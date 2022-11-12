Major housing development for Kwakwani, Region 10

–residents to get land titles, relocation for waterfront occupants

RESIDENTS of Kwakwani, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), will finally be able to access ownership documents for the lands they have been occupying for years.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who led an outreach in the area on Friday to address housing and water-related matters. He was accompanied by a team of technical officers from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

During the engagement at the Kwakwani Recreational Club, Minister Croal assured residents that the two housing developments will be resurveyed shortly; a new plan will be developed and gazetted; and that the ministry will later issue land titles or transports.

The minister said that several years ago, 162 house lots were allocated by the ministry, followed by the distribution of another 176 lots. However, no ownership documents were issued.

“We want development for our people; we want you to be uplifted; we want you to live in a comfortable environment, and we at the Ministry of Housing and Water will work with you to ensure that happens,” Minister Croal told the residents.

Further, he said there were reports of persons illegally occupying an area known as Jeep Landing. Minister Croal has asked those persons to desist from engaging in unlawful activities as “there is no need for squatting”.

“Starting today, we have to arrest that situation; whatever is taking place there has to stop; we have to do things in a structured way.

“Be rest assured, this PPP/C Government, we are committed to helping you, and we will sort out the area; we will regularise the area, and we will make the area usable for housing purposes,” he said.

Further, Minister Croal said the government will be engaging residents on the relocation of those persons occupying the flood-prone waterfront area in Kwakwani to higher grounds.

This is in keeping with a commitment made when President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo both met with a group of persons who had indicated their willingness to relocate.

Croal said the issue will be dealt with through a collaboration with the housing and natural resources ministries, with support from the residents.

On the issue of water, Minister Croal committed to sending a technical team to the area to assess the water distribution networks.

From all indications, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will have to seek an alternative water source, since the main water source, the river, is at risk of being contaminated during the rainy season.

“This has to be done quickly so that we can put it in our 2023 budget,” the Housing and Water Minister said.

Croal affirmed that this process forms part of the government’s national housing programme, which affords persons the opportunity to achieve homeownership in communities that are equipped with all necessary amenities. The team also met with residents of Ituni to address similar issues.

(DPI)