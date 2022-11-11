Corentyne labourer who allegedly murdered pregnant wife remanded

A 35-year-old Corentyne man appeared before the Whim Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday, charged with fatally chopping his wife, Oman Devi Virasammy.

Mahendra Paltoo called “Ajay”, of 171 Bloomfield New Housing Scheme, was not required to plead to the murder charge and was remanded to prison until December 12

As he made his way to the courtroom, Paltoo appeared emotionless and was seen smiling.

According to reports, between 19:00 hours on November 6 and 04:40 hours on November 7, Paltoo inflicted several chops to his wife following an argument. She had accused him of being unfaithful.

Paltoo initially told investigators that Virasammy was making the bed for their toddler when she slipped and fell on a cutlass which was lodged between two mattresses on the bedroom floor. He reportedly claimed that this was how she received an injury to her ankle.

It was said that Paltoo assisted in dressing the wound, and Virasammy subsequently retired to bed.

When Paltoo checked on his wife several hours later, he found her motionless in a pool of blood. This prompted him to call his parents to take her to the hospital.

Upon seeing the woman’s lifeless body, Paltoo’s parents took him to the police station to make a report. However, ranks arrested him.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination indicated that the young woman died as a result of shock and hemorrhage due to a cut artery on her foot.

Virasammy was the mother of a one -year -old daughter and at the time of her death she was six months pregnant.