Mocha women’s group condemns APNU+AFC’s obstruction of development in Belladrum
THE Mocha Women on Track group on Wednesday came out in defence of Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag, who was obstructed by persons associated with APNU+AFC while attempting to carry out the government’s development work in the village of Belladrum, Region Five.

Minister Parag, on Tuesday, along with a team, visited the community for a follow-up meeting with residents to fulfil a commitment by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who previously visited the community.

Among the commitments made by the President were scholarship opportunities for youths, and various skills training and job opportunities.

When Minister Parag made her way to the community centre in the village, she was met by Opposition Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan and others who, reportedly, denied her entry to the building. Much of the interaction was caught on camera and circulated on social media.

In response to what occurred, the Mocha Women on Track categorically condemned the “disrespect” that was meted out to the minister during the visit.

In a statement, the group said: “We particularly wish to register our gross disappointment with the shameless actions of Opposition Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan, and the overall attempt by him and a few to hinder development intended for our sister community.”

The group of 40-plus women said that while it is not politically affiliated, it has worked along with Minister Parag to develop Mocha, and hopes that all other villages across Guyana are able to benefit in a similar manner.

Considering its desires, the group said that any attempt to hinder this development will be rejected.

“It is our hope that her [Minister Parag’s] efforts will be duly welcomed by residents,” the group said.

Staff Reporter

emblem3
