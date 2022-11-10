Minister Teixeira challenges Opposition to submit SoPs to ongoing CoI

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, on Tuesday, challenged the Opposition, APNU+AFC to submit their claims of voter impersonation and their Statements of poll (SOPs) from the 2020 General and Regional Elections to the ongoing Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI).

At a press conference on Tuesday, the minister said that while the Opposition continues to claim that there was voter impersonation, the opportunity is there for this claim to be examined through the CoI.

This issue of impersonation, she said, continues to be raised by Norton and was again brought up on Monday, in the National Assembly.

Teixeira said the Opposition has not submitted any information or a list of persons who they believe were part of voter impersonation, to the police for an investigation to be launched.

In addition to this, she added that there should be another investigation into the issue of SoPs from the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections. The Opposition, Teixeira added, still has not made these documents available in order to substantiate their claims of differences in figures.

The minister said: “So, my advice to Mr. Norton is that it may be wise for them to submit their Statements of Poll to the Commission of Inquiry.”

She then added that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry is the body that will be examining all the claims and issues related to the entire elections process.

Meanwhile, Minister Teixeira said that if there are claims of voter impersonation, the Opposition should also provide that list of persons to the police and same should be provided to the CoI.

Also, earlier this week, Chairman of the Commission, retired Judge, Stanley John, said that anyone who is interested in appearing before the Commission should write to the secretary of the commission expressing their interest.

Further, he added that as the inquiry continues, the Commission will write to persons against whom allegations have been made and invite them to take the stand.