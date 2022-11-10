–Rohee says in rejection of claims that Guyana is an ‘apartheid state’

PERSONS who have mistakenly characterised Guyana as an “apartheid state” have failed to make out a scientific analysis of the real political situation obtaining in the country at this time, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Executive Member, Clement Rohee, has said.

Rohee, in a letter on Wednesday, said that persons have “erroneously” caricatured government policies and measures, which they disagree with as a manifestation of “apartheid,” to create a narrative that suits a self-serving and divisive agenda of a few.

“The premise upon which the ‘ole talk’ about ‘apartheid’ in Guyana is based is completely false, misconceived and unevidencial. Described in some circles as quasi-intellectuals, the small elitist group have latched on to the label ‘apartheid’ hoping it will secure them a place in the orbit of relevancy,” Rohee said.

Apartheid is a system of institutionalised racial segregation, characterised by an authoritarian political culture, and a state of social stratification.

According to Rohee, an apartheid regime is sustained by three key sets of laws, none of which could be found in the statute books nor the Constitution of Guyana.

“The first of these divides the country’s population into distinct racial groups, and grants superior rights and privileges and services to one group over another. The second is reflected in laws that segregate the population into distinct geographical areas that are allotted to different racial groups. The third is reflected in a matrix of draconian security laws that legalize unlimited administrative detention, torture, censorship, banning and assassination of opponents of the regime,” he said.

Rohee added that the proponents of the “apartheid narrative” in Guyana are promoting the rhetoric to whip up emotional ethnic sentiments and foment discord within the Guyanese society.

Since other tactics have failed them, Rohee said, the proponents have decided to support this rhetoric as a strategy, even as they refuse to make any constructive contribution towards the social and economic advancement of the country.

He questioned why there was no talk of “apartheid” state during the reign of former People’s National Congress (PNC) Presidents, Forbes Burnham, Desmond Hoyte and David Granger.

“In other words, between 1964-1992 and from 2015-2020 there was no ‘apartheid’ in Guyana, but in a matter of just two years, beginning with the assumption of the PPP/C to office in August 2020, BOOOM! ‘apartheid’- a political system based on racial segregation and discrimination is suddenly part of the Guyanese reality,” Rohee said.

According to the PPP/C executive member, in order to demolish this notion about Guyana being an “apartheid state,” it is necessary for citizens to remember the many initiatives implemented by the PPP/C administration in pursuit of its manifesto promises, which run contrary to the distractive “gaffe” about ‘apartheid’ being practised by the Dr. Irfaan Ali administration.